KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Chairman Buys $24,600.00 in Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) Chairman Richard W. Pascoe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $24,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth $187,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KemPharm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 877.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 162,291 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.