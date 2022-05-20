KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Chairman Buys $24,600.00 in Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) Chairman Richard W. Pascoe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $24,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ KMPH opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.70.
KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.
