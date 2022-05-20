KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Get KemPharm alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.