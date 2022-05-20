Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.62

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and traded as low as $47.75. Kering shares last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 185,313 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($778.13) target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kering from €803.00 ($836.46) to €805.00 ($838.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7378 per share. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

About Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

