Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

