Kingswood (LON:KWG) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33). 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 34,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.61. The stock has a market cap of £57.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Kingswood (LON:KWG)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

