KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Up 5.9%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 1,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,006,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -145.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $304,353.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock worth $709,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 226,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,107,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.