Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 billion-$18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-6.85 EPS.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,846,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,018. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 171.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

