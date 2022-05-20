Konomi Network (KONO) Hits Market Cap of $4.85 Million

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,844.75 or 1.00001955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002158 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

