Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after purchasing an additional 306,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

