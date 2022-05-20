Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.
Kontoor Brands stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $67.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after purchasing an additional 306,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
