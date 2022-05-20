Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,049,964 shares.The stock last traded at $14.40 and had previously closed at $14.34.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $2,160,734. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.