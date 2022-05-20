Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 16th

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

KRO stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 35,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

