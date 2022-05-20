La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. On average, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

