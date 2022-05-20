Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $302.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $302.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on LH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.55. 814,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

