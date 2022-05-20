Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) Director William Hugh Mcneil Buys 3,000 Shares

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN – Get Rating) Director William Hugh Mcneil purchased 3,000 shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,714.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$257,906.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.49.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIORC) owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) which operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited (Hollinger-Hanna), LIORC owns a 15.10% interest in IOC.

