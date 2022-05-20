Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 525 ($6.47) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LRE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.63) to GBX 731 ($9.01) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 620.29 ($7.65).

LRE stock opened at GBX 388 ($4.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 405.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 471.45. The firm has a market cap of £946.76 million and a PE ratio of -18.22. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 702 ($8.65).

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.15), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($533,158.62). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw bought 12,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £49,943.80 ($61,567.80).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

