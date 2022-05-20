Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $123.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.81. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $119.50 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 49.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 11.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

