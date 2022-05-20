Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lantheus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. Lantheus has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $69.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,036,000 after buying an additional 80,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lantheus by 153.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 42,166 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 452,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,950.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,171 shares of company stock worth $7,054,840. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

