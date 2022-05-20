Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.11.

LTRX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. 73,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.29. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

