Laraway Financial Inc Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 54,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.19. 122,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,936. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

