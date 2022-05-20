Laraway Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 2,210 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,210 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

PWR stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 48,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,848. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

