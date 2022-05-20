Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Largo Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.81.
Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.
