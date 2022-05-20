Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Lowered to C$169.00 at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE LAS.A opened at C$121.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$841.67 million and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$139.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$121.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$192.00.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.