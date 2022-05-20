Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWIM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 59.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -15.56.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

