Laurentian Bank of Canada Cuts Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $14.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.08.

NYSE:TSE opened at $45.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

