Laurentian Bank of Canada Cuts Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $14.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.08.
NYSE:TSE opened at $45.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
About Trinseo (Get Rating)
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
