Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $791.99

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 791.99 ($9.76) and traded as low as GBX 786 ($9.69). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 788 ($9.71), with a volume of 203,901 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £985.85 million and a PE ratio of 6.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 797.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 791.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 8.38 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, insider Trish Houston acquired 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £5,387.94 ($6,641.94). Also, insider Denis Jackson sold 8,339 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.33), for a total value of £63,126.23 ($77,818.33).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

