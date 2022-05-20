LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Gap Up to $105.69

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $105.69, but opened at $111.95. LCI Industries shares last traded at $106.20, with a volume of 1,713 shares trading hands.

LCII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

