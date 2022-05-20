Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Leafly in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of LFLY stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39. Leafly has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFLY. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth about $12,192,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth about $2,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth about $2,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

