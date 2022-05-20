Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE:BWG opened at $8.73 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWG. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

