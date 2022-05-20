Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of BWG opened at $8.73 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

