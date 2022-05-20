Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of BWG opened at $8.73 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.