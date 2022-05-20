Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 32,010 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,786. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $73.33. 5,766,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

