Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

PG traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,604,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,446. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $339.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average is $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

