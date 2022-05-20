Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 82,949 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.24. 36,418,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,821,480. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

