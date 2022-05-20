Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,576,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,218,845. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.37 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $347.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

