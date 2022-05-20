Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,132 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,613 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,475 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 82,789 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,725 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. 16,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $36.42.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company's marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

