Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.32. 5,710,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,958. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.12 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

