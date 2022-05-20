Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $130.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

LSI traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $109.81. 1,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.30%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

