LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFMD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

LFMD opened at $2.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.01. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 2,115.32% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeMD news, Director Naveen Bhatia acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,349 shares in the company, valued at $527,186.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,260. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

