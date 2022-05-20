Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $904.00 million-$924.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.89 million.

LCUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LCUT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 84,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,916. The company has a market cap of $249.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

In related news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 88.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

