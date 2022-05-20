Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.74. 149,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,270. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.69.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

