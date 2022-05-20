LINK (LN) Hits Market Capitalization of $303.96 Million

LINK (LN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $50.86 or 0.00167228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $303.96 million and $1.01 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.00590966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00509538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033284 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,520.35 or 1.66095915 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008590 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars.

