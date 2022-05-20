LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.03

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 8782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

