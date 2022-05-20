LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 172,939 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. 3,004,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

