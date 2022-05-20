LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.63

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON LMS opened at GBX 35.10 ($0.43) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.17. The company has a market cap of £28.34 million and a PE ratio of 15.26. LMS Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 29.20 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.92 ($0.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of LMS Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

