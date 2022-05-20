Loews Corp Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Loews Corp lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,607,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of CME traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

