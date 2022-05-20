Loews Corp Lowers Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Loews Corp lessened its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.09% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 50,484 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 84,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.12. 103,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,652. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.98. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

