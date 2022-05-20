Loews Corp Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Loews Corp trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,607,000 after purchasing an additional 958,493 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.72. 5,849,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,881,893. The company has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

