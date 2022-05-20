Loews Corp Makes New $233,000 Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,773,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 2,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,906 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,120 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NARI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.62. 772,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,307. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,987.33 and a beta of 1.68. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.