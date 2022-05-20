London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 599,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 364,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNSTY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,150 ($100.47) to GBX 8,500 ($104.78) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($106.02) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($111.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,716.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1831 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

