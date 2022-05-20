Loom Network (LOOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.08 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $65.12 million and $5.08 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,195.88 or 1.00009986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002165 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.