Loopring Market Cap Reaches $643.64 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $643.64 million and $95.93 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loopring

LRC is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,082,009 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

